STOCKTON (CBS13) — One person is dead in Stockton after an apparent shooting Sunday morning on Nemaha way.

Stockton police said at around 7:39 a.m. they located a male victim who appeared to be shot.

Medics were called and the unidentified victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The department said the motive is unknown at this time.

They also do not have a clear suspect description available as of yet.