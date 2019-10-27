SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Due to the ongoing PG&E power shutoffs, several schools announced they will be closed on Monday, October 28, 2019.

School closures are as follows:

Black Oak Mine Unified School District – all schools

Camino Union School District – all schools

Calaveras Unified School District – Calaveras High, Gold Strike High, Toyon Middle, Valley Springs Elementary, and Jenny Lind Elementary schools.

EDCOE main campus – 6767 Green Valley Rd., Placerville

EDCOE Charter Alternative Programs – all schools

El Dorado Union High School District – Ponderosa, El Dorado, Union Mine, Virtual Academy, ROP, Independence

Gold Oak Union School District – all schools

Gold Trail Union School District – all schools

Grass Valley School District – all schools

Mother Lode Union School District – all schools

Nevada Joint Union High School District – all schools

Placerville Union School District – all schools

Pioneer Union School District – all schools

Pollock Pines Elementary School District – all schools

Rescue Union School District – Rescue, Green Valley, Pleasant Valley school

We will update this list if new information becomes available.