NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man died in a car crash on his way to the hospital after getting shot.

Sacramento detectives say the shooting happened on Traction Avenue just at approximately 12:03 a.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers were told the 28-year-old man who was shot was headed to the hospital.

At approximately 12:22 a.m., Sacramento deputies’ dispatch notified of a crash near Hurley Way and Morse Avenue, Sacramento PD said, which the gunshot victim was revealed to be involved in.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle was hospitalized with major injuries, police said.

Detectives are asking the community for any information that may help determine a motive and shooting suspect.