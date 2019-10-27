RIVERBANK (CBS13) — A firefighter was hospitalized after battling an attic fire in Riverbank on Sunday night.

According to Modesto Fire, the injured firefighter was hospitalized with an ankle injury. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Modesto Fire said Stanislaus Fire crews assisted them in the residential fire located on Patterson Road.

Swipe left for more photos.

FLAMES (credit: Modesto Fire)

FLAMES & SMOKE (credit: Modesto Fire)

DISTANT FLAMES (credit: Modesto Fire)

MORE FLAMES (credit: Modesto Fire)

Red Cross is on the scene assisting the occupants of the home that have been displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.