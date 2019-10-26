



— Sacramento County deputies arrested a woman accused of critically injuring her mother in a shooting on Thursday.

Roxanne Maryse Cate, 27, was booked into the county main jail on charges related to the shooting that happened on the 9100 block of Sunfire Way.

The suspect’s mother was listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

No further updates on the mother’s condition have been released.