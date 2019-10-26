Thrift Town
410 El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA 95815
The Red Door
Saturday 10/26
11AM-5PM
https://www.thereddoorelkgrove.com/
El Camino HS Rummage Sale
Today 8am to 3pm
El Camino Ave. & Eastern
Sacramento Baby & Beyond Expo
The Grounds, in Roseville
700 Event Center Drive, Roseville, 9678
Saturday, October 26th (9am-4pm)
https://www.facebook.com/pg/sacramentobabyandbeyondexpo/about/?ref=page_internal
https://www.facebook.com/events/658948004589855/
Count Watts’ Spooktacular
Saturday, October 26
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Roseville Utility Exploration Center
1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Roseville
FREE
http://www.roseville.ca.us/familyfun
(916) 746-1550
Painting a Better Tomorrow
October 26
Run for a Safe Haven
William Land Park
3800 Landpark Drive, Sacramento, CA 95822
8:00 am – Registration
8:30 am – Kids 1/2 mile
9:00 am – 5k run
https://www.facebook.com/events/1298121173659520/
33rd Annual Safe & Super Halloween in Oz
Saturday & Sunday, October 26 & 27
Fairytale Town, 3901 Land Park Dr, Sacramento, CA 95822
$12 per person. Free for children age 1 and under
https://www.fairytaletown.org/calendar/halloween/2019-10-26/
37th Annual Stockton Ballroom Boutique
Friday, October 25th, 10am-6pm
Saturday, October 26th, 9am-3pm
Stockton Ballroom
9650 Thornton Road, Stockton
(209) 464-3924
http://www.stocktonballroom.com
Albie Awareness Fundraiser
Chicago Fire
2416 J St.
Monday, October 28
ChicagoFire.com
Midtown Halloween Festival & Pooch Parade
Marshall Park (915 27th Street)
Saturday, October 26, 2019, from Noon to 3 p.m.
Pooch Parade” scheduled to take place at 2 p.m.
Stage Nine Entertainment, Villainous Anniversary Weekend
102 K St, Sacramento, CA 95814
Saturday & Sunday, October 26 & 27, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m
Pre-registration is required and there is a nominal $5 fee for classes
Bayside Church Trunk or Treat
Granite Bay; 8191 Sierra College Blvd. Roseville, CA 95661
Adventure: 6401 Stanford Ranch Rd, Roseville, CA 95678
Blue Oaks: 10000 Alantown Drive, Roseville, CA 95678
Saturday, October 26, 6:00pm to 9:00pm
FREE!
Lyon Ranch
http://lyonranch.org/
Larson Montgomery Real Estate Team
5303065493
https://www.larsonmontgomeryteam.com/