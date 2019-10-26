PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — A motorcyclist was arrested after leading California Highway Patrol units on a high-speed chase in Placerville on Saturday.

CHP Placerville said officers attempted to stop the rider Saturday afternoon on Highway 50 near Red Hawk Casino for speeding.

Instead of stopping, the motorcyclist attempted to outrun the officers, traveling at speeds over 100 miles per hour at times.

CHP said the suspect ran through multiple signs and rode on wrong way lanes.

The motorcyclist then went home when he thought he had escaped, authorities said.

Utilizing a chopper in the sky and several ground units, CHP was able to locate the man’s address and arrest him.

No injuries were reported in the incident.