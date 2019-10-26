



— PG&E announced Saturday that the total projected impact zone of this weekend’s power shutoffs has grown to include 940,000 potentially affected customers.

The utility said a severe, and potentially historic, wind event is expected to begin impacting their service area Saturday between 6 and 10 p.m. lasting until midday Monday. This round of shutoffs may affect portions of 36 counties across the state.

PG&E said Public Safety Power Shutoff will occur in six phases.

The first phase began at 2 p.m. Saturday and is impacting customers in Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, Sierra, Siskiyou, Shasta, Tehama and Yuba counties.

Phase two will start at approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday and is expected to hit Lake, Marin, Mendocino (south), Napa, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties.

Phase three, four and five are scheduled for 5 p.m. and includes the following:

Three: Alameda, Contra Costa, Monterey, San Benito, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Stanislaus counties

Four: Alpine, Calaveras, Mariposa, Tuolumne

Five: Humboldt, Mendocino (north), Trinity

Phase six is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sunday and will impact customers in Kern County.

PG&E said this plan is just tentative and could change if the weather changes.

The weather event is expected to be the most powerful California has experienced in decades, PG&E said in a news release. Widespread dry northeast winds may reach speeds between 45 to 60 miles per hour with peak gusts hitting as high as 70 miles per hour in higher elevations.

The biggest shutoffs so far happened in early October and affected nearly 750,000 customers.

PG&E said wildfire risk is even higher now due to vegetation on the ground drying out from recent wind events.