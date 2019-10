CORNING (CBS13) — Evacuations have been ordered in the Corning Fire burning in Tehama County, the Tehama County Sheriff Department said.

The fire is currently 40 acres in size burning two miles west of the Gyle Road and Rawson Road intersection. Officials say it is growing at a rapid rate of speed.

Multiple structures are reportedly threatened.

As of now, no injuries have been reported.

We will update you on this story as we get new information.