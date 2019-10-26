ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An Elk Grove man was arrested for firing a shotgun in his home and reporting a false burglary.

Elk Grove police said they responded to a residential burglary call at around 2:30 p.m. on the 8900 block of Lake Elsinore Court.

The homeowner who made the call reportedly armed himself with a shotgun and fired off two rounds inside the residence.

Police said SWAT responded to the scene due to the homeowner, identified as 23-year-old Joseph Farias, stating the burglary suspects were armed.

A search of the residence uncovered no suspects. Detectives arrived on the scene and learned through statements and evidence gathered that the burglary was not real.

Farias was arrested for the negligent discharge of a firearm.