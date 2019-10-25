SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento man was convicted Friday of 14 counts of sexual assault on a young family member, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced.

A jury convicted Brian Arnold of grooming and sexually assaulting a male family member whenever they were alone together over the course of three years.

The victim’s parents became concerned when the child told them he took a naked nap with Arnold, the D.A.’s office said.

When Arnold attended relative’s birthday party, the child’s grandfather kept a close eye on him and intervened when Arnold attempted to take the child to a park bathroom.

Officials said the victim’s parents put the child into counseling, where he eventually disclosed the years of abuse he suffered at the hands of Arnold.

Arnold was convicted of 11 counts of lewd acts on a child under 14 and three counts of oral copulation or sexual penetration of a child under 10 years of age.

Arnold is scheduled for a Nove. 22 sentencing hearing and faces a maximum of 71 years to life in prison.