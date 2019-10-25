RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – An employee at a Rancho Cordova veterinary clinic stole personal and financial information from customers, including one woman who used a credit card to pay to euthanize and cremate her dog.

Rose Marie Segale pleaded guilty to access device fraud and aggravated identity theft on Friday. At the time of the crimes, she lived in Sacramento but now lives in San Jose.

According to court documents filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of California, from December 2016 until March 2018 Segale would give the information she stole at the clinic and her pet-sitting work to her co-defendant, Marie Antionette Alcanter. Alcanter is then accused of using that information to buy items and withdraw money from the victims’ accounts. She also allegedly opened new accounts using victims’ identities.

Alcanter has not been tried yet.

Segale will be sentenced on January 17, 2020. She faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the access device fraud charge, along with a mandatory two-year prison sentence for the aggravated identity theft charge.