SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — PG&E announced Friday that approximately 850,000 customers have been notified that they may be impacted by this weekend’s potential power shutoffs.

The utility said severe wind event is expected to begin impacting their service area Saturday between 6 and 10 p.m. lasting until midday Monday. This round of shutoffs may affect portions of 36 counties across the state.

The weather event is expected to be the most powerful California has experienced in decades, PG&E said in a news release. Widespread dry northeast winds may reach speeds between 45 to 60 miles per hour with peak gusts hitting as high as 70 miles per hour in higher elevations.

The biggest shutoffs so far happened in early October and affected nearly 750,000 customers.

PG&E said wildfire risk is even higher now due to vegetation on the ground drying out from recent wind events.

The impacted counties are as follows: