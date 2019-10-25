



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/CBS13) — We all take electricity for granted, but for many PG&E customers this basic utility has not been a guarantee over the last month.

As hundreds of thousands of customers prepare for yet another possible power shutoff this weekend, some just got their lights back on after the Oct. 23.

Approximately 850,000 customers across Northern California have been notified they may be affected by the PSPS starting Saturday between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. It may impact 36 counties across Northern California.

PG&E says they will make the decision whether to cut power Saturday at 8 a.m.

READ: More Outages Fueling Frustration For PG&E Customers

The possibly impacted local counties are as follows:

Amador— 19,909

Butte— 19,152

Calaveras — 30,396

Colusa — 64

El Dorado — 56,643

Mariposa — 809

Nevada — 43,211

Placer — 31,277

Plumas — 785

San Joaquin — 372

Sierra — 1,159

Solano — 10,232

Stanislaus — 163

Tuolumne — 29,454

Yolo — 530

Yuba — 5,502

(a full list of possibly impacted counties can be found here.)

After the PG&E website was overwhelmed by visitors during the Oct. 9 PSPS, the utility has set up a new website that will allow customers to check whether their address will be impacted by the possible shutdown. Customers can visit that site here: https://psps.ss.pge.com/

PG&E Resources and Links (Please note the PG&E website may be slow to respond because of traffic)

Here are some tips to help you and your family survive a power outage:

Sign up for PG&E alerts so you can be quickly informed if a power outage is about to begin in your neighborhood. It is also a good idea to sign up for alerts with your county. Even if you think PG&E has your information, call 866-743-6589 to double-check. If you rent, your landlord will get the alerts. Make sure your information is also on file.

Before going to bed, make sure to have all your electronic devices fully charged.

Fill up your gas tank on your way home from work — most gas pumps are electronic and will not work in an outage.

Stop by the ATM and withdraw cash — grocery store cash registers are electrically powered.

Stock up on seven days of food, water, and flashlights and batteries. If you are still using old incandescent bulbs, this might be a good time to upgrade. LED bulbs last much longer.

If you have an automatic garage door opener make sure you know how to disengage it and open the door manually.

If you have solar panels, they will not power your house. Only those with a home battery or special converter can get power from their panels.

Prepare yourself for slow driving — traffic lights will not be functioning in the neighborhood impacted by the power outage.

Be a good neighbor — if you have elderly or infirm neighbors check on their well being

If you use a generator — make sure it is at least 20 feet from your home with the engine exhaust directed away from windows and doors.

Talk with your building manager if you live or work in a building that has elevators or electronic key card access to understand how they will deal with a possible multi-day outage.

Break out your earthquake survival kit to use.

What to pick up at the store prior to the shutdown:

A manual can opener

Bottled water — although water service may not be impacted it may be wise to have at least a two-day supply

Non-perishable and food that is easy to prepare without an electric stove for you, your children and your pets

Two large bags of ice — these can be used to keep your refrigerated cool several hours

Flashlight lights and plenty of batteries. Safety experts say to avoid using candles.

What to do after the power goes off: