SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Wildlife Rescue Crews are celebrating after winning a legal battle in the case of a red-shouldered hawk that was shot in Sacramento back in April.

The Gold Country Wildlife Rescue said the shooter enjoyed sitting by his chicken coop and shooting at hawks as they flew by. He now has to pay for the surgery that removed the bullet and owes the wildlife rescue $2,940 for the care of the hawk, which is still under their care.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife asks that anyone with information about such crimes call the statewide tip hotline, CalTIP, at (888) 334-2258. Tips can also be sent via text to CALTIP, followed by a space and the message to tip411 (847411). CalTIP is a confidential secret witness program that encourages the public to provide CDFW with factual information leading to the arrest and conviction of poachers and polluters.