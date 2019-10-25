SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – CBS13 met with local fire crews as they geared up to head out to Sonoma County to assist with the scorching Kincade Fire.

First responders say some of them could be tied up for two weeks.

As the Kincade Fire rages on in Geyserville, the state is calling on local fire crews to help in the fight.

Chris Vestal with Metro Fire said, “The expectation today is they’re going to reinforce the line in anticipation of tomorrow’s wind event.”

Almost 50 structures were hit by the fire. One house in Geyserville is now burned to the ground.

Now, it’s almost all gone except for the front stoop, some rubble and a pumpkin.

Evacuations Issued For Parts of Sonoma County As Kincade Fire Spreads GEYSERVILLE, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: The Kincaide Fire burns near a vineyard on October 24, 2019 in Geyserville, California. Fueled by high winds, the Kincaide Fire has burned over 7,000 acres in a matter of hours and has prompted evacuations in the Geyserville area. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Kincade Fire

Leaders with Cal Fire say time is a major factor.

Mike Parkes, Incident Commander with Cal Fire said, “We absolutely are up against the clock, not only with just continuingly drying field moistures but the winds that are predicted over the next couple of days.”

Crews from Metro Fire, Sacramento Fire, Cosumnes Fire and Cal OES are in this for the long haul. West Sacramento Fire and Folsom Fire are also heading to the area as of Friday night.

“The personnel going out know that they could be going out for about two weeks at a time without relief,” Vestal said.

It’s a sacrifice Vestal says these firefighters are willing to make, especially now, as fire season grows longer.

“Now we’re seeing it extend all the way through October, even into November,” he said.

As of Friday morning, the Kincade Fire has burned over 21,900 acres, destroyed 49 structures and is at 5% containment.