



— A sweet new business is opening in Sacramento’s Downtown Commons.

Insomnia Cookies will serve cookies and ice cream until 3 a.m. every single day.

The company started in 2003 in the city of Philadelphia and has grown to serve 160 locations nationwide.

The grand opening of Insomnia Cookies is scheduled for Saturday afternoon from 1 to 3 p.m.

Grand opening activities will include deals and prizes, fanfare and giveaways. During this time, Insomnia Cookies will offer two exclusive deals: A six-pack of traditional cookies for $5, or a Sugar Rush (12 traditional cookies) for $10.