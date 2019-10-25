



— A Sacramento man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Thursday morning after a head-on collision killed two people in unincorporated Turlock, CHP Merced said.

CHP said Charles Everett, 43, of Sacramento, was driving a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria westbound on Santa Fe Drive just east of East Avenue. A 41-year-old woman was driving a 2004 Chevy Venture Van carrying two passengers eastbound on Santa Fe Drive in the same area.

Everett, for reasons unknown, drifted into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with the van, CHP said.

The woman driving the van and the front right passenger died at the scene. The rear passenger of the van was hospitalized with major injuries.

Investigators found that Everett was under the influence of drugs and he was arrested for felony vehicular manslaughter and a felony DUI.

The collision remains under investigation at this time.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.