SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A fire broke out Friday morning at a South Sacramento business.

It happened at Primetime Nutrition at 3312 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. It’s adjacent to the Luis Lopez Resource Center.

When CBS13 arrived at the scene, there was a lot of smoke pouring out of the building.

The structure of the building did not seem to be affected by the fire.

Investigators arrived on the scene and assessed the damage. The cause of the fire has not been made known.