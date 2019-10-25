



The three men arrested in connection to the shooting death of El Dorado County Deputy Brian Ishmael on Wednesday will appear in court Friday to answer for charges.

The hearing is expected to start at 1 p.m.

Juan Carlos Vazquez-Orozco, 20, and Romiro Bravo Morales, 22, said to be Mexican nationals, were arrested along with 47-year-old Christoper Garry Ross, the owner of the marijuana grow where the shooting happened. They have been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Ishmael was shot and killed while he and a San Joaquin County off-duty deputy on a ride-along were responding to a 911 call about marijuana plants being stolen from a home in the area of Sand Ridge Road.

Vazquez is being charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Morales is being charged as an accessory to murder.

Ross, the only occupant of the residence and the owner of the garden who made the 911 call, is being charged with involuntary manslaughter.

On Thursday, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson said the agency did not have any information on Morales and Vazquez-Orozco.