MANTECA (CBS13) — A crash involving 5 big rigs and more multi-vehicle collisions have shut down traffic Friday morning on westbound Highway 120 in Manteca, Manteca city officials said.

The collision happened just west of Union Road. As of now, it is unknown what caused this crash or if anyone was hurt.

Just before 9 a.m., California Highway Patrol Stockton said another multi-vehicle collision occurred on westbound Highway 120 near Guthmiller Road.

Caltrans said both eastbound and westbound Highway 120 is blocked between Union Road and Airport Way.

Finding alternate routes is advised.

Westbound traffic is being taken off the highway and rerouted as traffic is backed up to the SR-99 interchange. Eastbound traffic is backed up to the I-5 interchange, Caltrans said.

There is no estimated time of reopening the roadways, CHP Stockton said.

We will update you as we get new information.