MODESTO (CBS13) — A Modesto citizen tackled a suspect who was running from police Friday.

Police said Frank Harley McAllister was sleeping behind the Old German Baptists Brethren Church and ran from officers when he was told he was being detained.

The officers chased McAllister and he was located again in front of the Chrysler Elementary School. Another foot pursuit began and that’s when bystander Anthony Madrigal jumped in. Madrigal saw Modesto police officer Branson Angle chasing the suspect, and tackled McAllister, holding him down until he was taken into custody.

Police said McAllister was booked for fleeing from police, probation violations, and outstanding warrants.

The officers acknowledged Madrigal’s bravery and action to help detain McAllister. He was given the Modesto Police Challenge Coin as a token for his actions.