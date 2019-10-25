SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California poll workers will undergo training before the March 3, 2020, primary to make sure transgender and gender-nonconforming voters are protected when they vote.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla announced today his office is partnering with the Equality California Institute ahead of the presidential primary.

As part of the training, county registrars will be given materials about best practices for poll workers whose “gender identity, expression, or pronouns don’t match their name on the voter rolls,” according to a news release. Voters will also be made aware of their rights through brochures, posters, and digital media.

Approximately 218,4000 Californians identify as transgender, according to data compiled by The Williams Insititute at UCLA School of Law.

Californians do not need to provide identification in order to vote. However, first-time voters who did not provide a driver’s license number, state identification number, or the last four digits of their social security number on their registration form may need to show ID.