SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A large fuzzy animal was the unlikely culprit of a gas leak at a South Lake Tahoe residence on Friday.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Fighters Association units responded to a broken gas line under a home on Alameda Avenue Friday afternoon.

A large bear was located under the home, confirming the animal as the cause of the leak.

Bear 2 (credit: South Lake Tahoe Fire Fighters Association)

Bear 4 (credit: South Lake Tahoe Fire Fighters Association)

Bear 1 (credit: South Lake Tahoe Fire Fighters Association)

Bear 3 (credit: South Lake Tahoe Fire Fighters Association)

Fire officials told CBS13 that the 500-plus pound bear had been living under the house and that the conditions in the house were potentially explosive.

Staff members with Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care assisted with removing the bear from under the home, and officials were able to secure the gas leak.