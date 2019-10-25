



— An arrest has been made in connection with a Woodland shooting earlier this week that killed one and injured two others.

Woodland police said they arrested 20-year-old Francisco Geovanni Ponce Friday evening for his role in the homicide that happened in the area of East and North Streets around 7 p.m. on Monday night.

Police said the two surviving victims arrived at Memorial hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officers at the scene of the shooting located the deceased victim near the railroad tracks.

Ponce was booked into the Yolo County Jail on charges of murder, conspiracy, participation in a criminal street gang and a probation hold.

Authorities said the motive for the crime is still under investigation and ask that anyone with information related to the case to contact the tip line at 530-661-7851.