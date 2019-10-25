SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two vehicles caught fire Friday morning on Sacramento freeways.

A vehicle became engulfed in flames at around 6:45 a.m. along I-5 near the Florin Road exit.

“I was coming southbound when I could see the brightness of these flames as I was approaching. I wanted to make sure there wasn’t somebody in there as I got a little closer to the vehicle,” said CBS13’s David Grashoff, who shot the video. “There was somebody off on the shoulder yelling at me ‘I’m OK. I’m OK.’ He was on the phone obviously trying to get some emergency vehicles here.”

It is unknown what caused the car to catch fire. Firefighters arrived shortly after and quickly extinguished the fire.

Another vehicle was captured on video at approximately 8:30 a.m. burning on westbound I-80 near Madison Avenue. Fire crews were seen next to a smoking car in front of Scandia Fun Center.

Another car fire – this time on WB I-80 just after the Greenback Lane exit. Fire crews are on scene putting out the flames. Traffic backed up near the car fire. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/xHj4HrbW4Q — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) October 25, 2019

No injuries were reported in this incident. The cause of the fire is also unknown at this time.

Minor traffic delays may be expected until fire crews leave the area.