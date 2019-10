STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police are searching for two people suspected of burglarizing a home and using the victim’s stolen credit cards.

The suspects are accused of committing the burglary on the evening of September 6 at a home on the 3200 block of W Swain Road.

The man and woman then used the stolen credit cards at various businesses, Stockton PD said.

Police ask that anyone with information that can lead to the suspect’s whereabouts please contact authorities.