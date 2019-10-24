



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A very special member of the Sacramento Police family was promoted to sergeant Thursday, on his 12th birthday.

Miller Greenfield was diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disease at the age of four, but he isn’t letting anything stop him from living out his dream of being a police officer. On June 20, Greenfield attended the Sacramento Police Department graduation, becoming an officer along with the cadets.

He worked for weeks before the ceremony with physical and occupational therapists to gain the strength to attend graduation.

On Thursday, Greenfield was promoted from officer to sergeant at a celebration with the Sacramento Police Academy. He stood tall in a dark uniform as he was outfitted with his new stripes, and sworn in in front of a large group.

And, of course, the group sang “Happy Birthday” to Sgt. Greenfield as he gazed over two large sheet cakes adorned with police cars and the police logo with his face in the middle.