



Former KNCI afternoon DJ, Dan Cheatham, died on Tuesday.

In a statement on KNCI’s website, morning host Pat Still announced that Cheatham was found dead in his Folsom home. He wrote,

“Dan was our afternoon DJ from 1993 until a couple of years ago. He had a quick wit and great energy. If you were around Folsom in the mid to late 90’s you’d run into Dan on most weekends in old town Folsom. He loved the Powerhouse Pub. He also liked hanging in Elk Grove at The Wrangler. Dan was always working on something. He wrote more than one screenplay and right before he passed was working on an app. One thing you might not know about Dan is that he was a very accomplished drummer. Rest in peace my friend. You’re gone way too early. You left us with many memories that are, to borrow one of your favorite words, nice.”

KNCI released a statement Thursday morning reading, “All of us at KNCI were saddened to hear about the passing of Dan Cheatham yesterday morning. Dan was part of our team at KNCI until February of 2018 and had a positive impact on many lives here in our Sacramento community during his years of service. He will certainly be missed.”

The Sacramento County Coroner has not determined a cause of death for the 50-year-old.