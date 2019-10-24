SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A sewing teacher at an Honor Farm in San Joaquin County is under arrest and charged with a felony, accused of bringing contraband with her to her weekly class.

The San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Heidi Murphy brought two bags of sewing materials to the class she teaches for female inmates. Her bags were searched and a pound of tobacco was found.

It is illegal to bring alcohol and drugs into a prison or jail.

Murphy started teaching at the Honor Farm several months ago.