Former KNCI afternoon DJ, Dan Cheatham, died on Tuesday.

In a statement on KNCI’s website, morning host Pat Still announced that Cheatham was found dead in his Folsom home. He wrote,

“Dan was our afternoon DJ from 1993 until a couple of years ago. He had a quick wit and great energy. If you were around Folsom in the mid to late 90’s you’d run into Dan on most weekends in old town Folsom. He loved the Powerhouse Pub. He also liked hanging in Elk Grove at The Wrangler. Dan was always working on something. He wrote more than one screenplay and right before he passed was working on an app. One thing you might not know about Dan is that he was a very accomplished drummer.

Rest in peace my friend. You’re gone way too early. You left us with many memories that are, to borrow one of your favorite words, nice.”