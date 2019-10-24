



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) —The notorious home of Sacramento serial killer Dorothea Puente is back in the spotlight, literally.

A production crew is on the property, filming a show that may even lead to the discovery of more buried body parts of Puente’s victims. The old Victorian on F Street is now being featured in a new true crime home renovation series titled “Murder House Flip.”

Huck Rees recently moved into the house next door to Puente’s old home and quickly found out about its history.

“Yeah, it was a serial killer house,” Rees said. “So, I don’t know, apparently there’s still some people buried in the backyard. I don’t know.”

The home belonged to seemingly sweet Dorothea Puente, who was arrested in 1988 and later convicted as a serial murderer.

READ: Serial Killer Puente’s Former Home Becomes Classroom For Law Enforcement

It is where Puente killed tenants in her boarding house, burying their bodies in the backyard. Sources tell CBS13 the production crew plans to use sonar over the yard to see if there are any more bodies that haven’t been dug up.

Sacramento city hall’s film office approved the permit for a nine-day shoot.

“And the great thing about bringing these filmmakers into the city is they get to tell the whole story of Sacramento,” Sacramento Film Office Spokesperson Sean Arnold said. “Sometimes it’s a little dark.”

This home to monstrous acts, seared into Sacramento history. Hollywood is ready to give it a murder makeover.