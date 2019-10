Question of the Day Pt. 2Courtney wants to know, What do you keep in your back pocket?

4 hours ago

Trivia Toast Pt. 2Court is testing the hosts knowledge on more farm related topics.

4 hours ago

Julie’s Purse ProjectJulie's Purse Project, collecting new and gently used purses, and essential items to fill them. The filled purses go to survivors of sex trafficking and domestic violence.

4 hours ago

Little Whale Swim SchoolLittle Whale Swim School is having a floating pumpkin patch, along with bounce houses, candy and food for the whole family. Lori Wallace is checking it out this morning!

4 hours ago

De'Aaron Fox RollTaro with Mikuni is trying to raise $40k for the Fox Whole Family Foundation which is raising money for breast cancer research. Cody is with Taro finding out how you can help.

4 hours ago