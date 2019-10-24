SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person was hospitalized after an explosion inside of a Sacramento hotel Thursday morning, a Sacramento Fire spokesperson said.

A small explosion at approximately 8 a.m. caused moderate structural damage as a hotel room window and door were blown out onto the surrounding pavement.

Sacramento Fire said the condition of the patient is unknown at this time but said the victim did suffer “flash type burn injuries.”

Small explosion on the 300 Block of Bercut Dr. Incident time: 8AM. 1 person transported with “flash” burn type injuries. The condition of the patient is unknown at this time. The explosion caused moderate structural damage which resulted in an emergency shore being erected. pic.twitter.com/86DQ847RP7 — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) October 24, 2019

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time. No other injuries were reported.

