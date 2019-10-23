



STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police have arrested three people in connection with the shooting a Stockton girl.

The shooting happened on October 1 in the 400 block of E. Clay Street, an area known for having a high crime rate. Ten-year-old Michelle was playing in the backyard of a home when she was struck in the back by a stray bullet, a family member told CBS13. Michelle underwent surgery to remove the battery, which had become lodged in her chest.

At least two other houses were also shot, but no one else was hurt.

On Tuesday, police detectives arrested Emilio Negron, 22, and two 17-year-old males. All three are known gang members, say Stockton police.

Police thanked everyone who submitted tips in the investigation.