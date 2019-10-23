SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – PG&E is moving ahead with planned shutoffs, starting around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

According to a statement issued Wednesday by a spokesperson for the utility, the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) will begin around 2 p.m. in the Foothills, 3 p.m. in the North Bay counties, and around 1 a.m. Thursday in the areas threatened by wildfire conditions in San Mateo and Kern counties.

After the winds, PG&E says it will inspect power lines and restore power, which they hope to complete 48 hours after the wind event ends.

The shutoff is expected to affect 179,000 customers in 17 counties: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Kern, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Sierra, Sonoma, Tehama, and Yuba.

If you are affected by the PSPS, you would already have been notified, PG&E says.

Following is a list of community resource centers PG&E is opening. Each center has air conditioning, seating for up to 100 people, restrooms, bottled water, and a place where people can recharge their electronic devices.

Alpine

Bear Valley

Bear Valley Transportation Center

132 Bear Valley Road

Amador

Jackson

St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Parish

11361 Prospect Drive

Pioneer

Mace Meadows Golf Course

26570 Fairway Drive

Butte

Chico

Costco

Butte 2100 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway

Magalia Strip Mall

14144 Lakeridge Court

Oroville

Bird Street School

1421 Bird Street

Calaveras

Arnold

Meadowmont Shopping Center

2182 Highway 4

Murphys

Black Bart Players

580 South Algiers Street

West Point

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3322

202 Spink Road

El Dorado

Georgetown

Buffalo Hill Center

6023 Front Street 37

Placerville

Former County Sheriff’s Office

300 Fair Lane

Pollock Pines

Knotty Pine Lanes

2667 Sanders Dr #1

Lake

Lakeport Konocti

Vista Casino 2755

Mission Rancheria Road

Middletown

Twin Pine Casino & Hotel

22223 CA-29

Mendocino

Potter Valley

Potter Valley Bible Church

10151 Main Street

Napa

Calistoga

Napa County Fairgrounds

1435 North Oak Street

Nevada

Grass Valley

Sierra College

Grass Valley 250 Sierra College Drive

Nevada

Penn Valley

Penn Valley Community Church

11739 Spenceville Road

Placer

Auburn

Gold County Fairgrounds

209 Fairgate Road

Forest Hill

Canyon View Assembly Church

23221 Forest Hill Road

Lincoln

McBean Pavillion Parking Lot

75 McBean Park Drive

Sonoma

Cloverdale

Cloverdale Citrus Fair

1 Citrus Fair

Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building

1351 Maple Avenue

Sonoma Hanna Boys Center

17000 Arnold Drive

Yuba

Oregon House

Alcouffe Center

9185 Marysville Road