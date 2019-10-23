



An El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office deputy has died in the line of duty.

Deputy Brian Ishmael was shot and killed Wednesday morning after responding to a call for service in the area of Sand Ridge Road in Somerset, according to an El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office statement.

Deputy Brian Ishmael was a 4-year veteran with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and had previously worked for Placerville Police Department.

The shooting happened after Deputy Ishmael responded to a call for service and was shot at by an unknown number of people. Two people are now in custody in connection with the shooting and deputies are searching for additional suspects.

People are being urged to avoid the area.

Nearby residents are urged to call 911 if they spot suspicious activity.

This is a developing story.