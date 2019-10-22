



The Sacramento Kings open at home on Friday, October 25, 2019, and will hold an outdoor party and concert after the game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

DJ GIO, Grammy Award-Winning R&B singer, songwriter and producer Eric Bellinger, and former America’s Got Talent finalist David Garibaldi will perform on the DOCO Plaza. Beer and specially-crafted beverages will be on sale.

During the game, the new co-ed hip-hop group, 916 Crew, will make its debut. Rapper Wale will perform at halftime. The Grammy-nominated artist also wrote and recorded the team’s new intro video. Bellinger will perform the National Anthem. All fans will get a commemorative t-shirt.

The team is celebrating its 35th season in Sacramento and its fourth season playing at the Golden 1 Center.