



RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Police arrested a Sacramento man at a local light rail station after he allegedly used a gun to threaten someone.

On October 19, Rancho Cordova police were called out to the light rail station on Zinfandel Drive and Folsom Boulevard after a man allegedly brandished a handgun and made “threats relating to possible violence,” according to a Rancho Cordova Police Department statement.

When police arrived, they contacted 30-year-old Jeremy Grissom of Sacramento who was reportedly waiting for a train.

Police searched Grissom’s backpack and say they found a loaded handgun. They arrested Grissom and booked him into the Sacramento County Main Jail on numerous felony firearm charges.