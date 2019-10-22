



NEVADA CITY (CBS13) — The eve of another probable PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff is leaving small businesses facing another big hit to their bottom line.

In Nevada City, California Organics Market and Cafe employees were busy clearing refrigerated displays that will soon lose power.

“I’m just trying to out-maneuver, PG&E,” owner Chris Kysar said.

Two weeks ago, Kysar’s store was forced to close for three days in the last PG&E shutdown. It cost him a lot of money.

“We’re right around $60,000 in lost inventory,” Kysar said.

Kysar is now buying a generator that with proper installation will cost his business another $65,000. It’s money Kysar does not have.

“We’re gonna be doing a “GoFundMe” page, we’re also doing a fundraiser. I mean, we have to take some serious steps, very aggressively so that we can continue,” Kysar said.

Reinette Senum is mayor of Nevada City. The PG&E Power Shutdowns have her seeking other options to end the cities reliance on PG&E Service.

“I don’t know if our leaders in Sacramento realize that these power outages are equivalent to death by a thousand cuts,” Senum said. “It’s not feasible to do nothing. Those days are over.”

More power problems.

“This is really putting us close to the brink,” Kysar said.

The PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff aimed at saving lives. Could it cost livelihoods?