SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The NBA added a fourth female to its full-time officiating staff for the 2019-2020 season.

Jenna Schroeder spent the past three seasons officiating games in the NBA G League. She was originally named a non-staff official until being promoted Tuesday. Schroeder, along with all NBA referees with fewer than four years of service in the league, will continue to officiate G League games in order to gain additional experience.

Schroeder grew up in Flint, Michigan, and played college basketball at Oakland University and Saginaw Valley State University.

She joins Lauren Holtkamp-Sterling (6th season), Ashley Moyer-Gleich (2nd season), and Natalie Sago (2nd season) as the other female NBA officials for this season.

The Sacramento Kings open the 2019-2020 season on Wednesday in Phoenix. The home opener is on Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers.