SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California Governor Gavin Newsom is the highest-paid governor in the country, earning more than two times the salary of the lowest-paid governor.

24/7 Wall Street ranked the salaries of all 50 governors and found California pays Governor Newsom $201,680, and that will increase to around $210,000 in December. The second-highest-paid is Governor Andrew Cuomo from New York who earns $200,000 a year. Next year he will earn $225,000

On the other end of the list is Governor Janet Mills from Maine who earns $70,000 a year.

The Citizens Compensation Commission determines the salaries for California legislators and other statewide elected officials.

HIGHEST EARNERS:

  1. Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA)- $201,680
  2. Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY)- $200,000
  3. Governor Tom Wolf (D-PA)- $194,850
  4. Governor Bill Lee (R-TN)- $194,112
  5. Governor Charlie Baker (R-MA)- $185,500
  6. Governor Jay Inslee (D-WA)- $183,072
  7. Governor Phil Scott (R-VT)- $178,274
  8. Governor JB Pritzker (D-IL)- $177,412
  9. Governor Ralph Northam (D-VA)- $175,000
  10. Governor Phil Murphy (D-NJ)- $175,000

LOWEST EARNERS:

  1. Governor Janet Mills (D-ME)- $70,000
  2. Governor Jared Polis (D-CO)- $90,000
  3. Governor Doug Ducey (R-AZ)- $95,000
  4. Governor Kate Brown (D-OR)- $98,600
  5. Governor Laura Kelly (D-KS)- $99,636
  6. Governor Pete Ricketts (R-NE)- $105,000
  7. Governor Mark Gordon (R-WY)- $105,000
  8. Governor Henry McMaster (R-SC)- $106,078
  9. Governor Lujan Grisham (D-NM)- $110,000
  10. Governor Kristi Noem (R-SD)- $113,961

The president’s annual salary is $400,000. Senators and members of Congress earn a yearly salary of $174,000.

Despite earning more than the other governors in the United States, Governor Newsom earns far less than California’s highest-paid state employee, Mark Laret. The University of California San Francisco Health president and CEO earns 1,088,447 dollars in regular pay.