SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California Governor Gavin Newsom is the highest-paid governor in the country, earning more than two times the salary of the lowest-paid governor.
24/7 Wall Street ranked the salaries of all 50 governors and found California pays Governor Newsom $201,680, and that will increase to around $210,000 in December. The second-highest-paid is Governor Andrew Cuomo from New York who earns $200,000 a year. Next year he will earn $225,000
On the other end of the list is Governor Janet Mills from Maine who earns $70,000 a year.
The Citizens Compensation Commission determines the salaries for California legislators and other statewide elected officials.
HIGHEST EARNERS:
- Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA)- $201,680
- Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY)- $200,000
- Governor Tom Wolf (D-PA)- $194,850
- Governor Bill Lee (R-TN)- $194,112
- Governor Charlie Baker (R-MA)- $185,500
- Governor Jay Inslee (D-WA)- $183,072
- Governor Phil Scott (R-VT)- $178,274
- Governor JB Pritzker (D-IL)- $177,412
- Governor Ralph Northam (D-VA)- $175,000
- Governor Phil Murphy (D-NJ)- $175,000
LOWEST EARNERS:
- Governor Janet Mills (D-ME)- $70,000
- Governor Jared Polis (D-CO)- $90,000
- Governor Doug Ducey (R-AZ)- $95,000
- Governor Kate Brown (D-OR)- $98,600
- Governor Laura Kelly (D-KS)- $99,636
- Governor Pete Ricketts (R-NE)- $105,000
- Governor Mark Gordon (R-WY)- $105,000
- Governor Henry McMaster (R-SC)- $106,078
- Governor Lujan Grisham (D-NM)- $110,000
- Governor Kristi Noem (R-SD)- $113,961
The president’s annual salary is $400,000. Senators and members of Congress earn a yearly salary of $174,000.
Despite earning more than the other governors in the United States, Governor Newsom earns far less than California’s highest-paid state employee, Mark Laret. The University of California San Francisco Health president and CEO earns 1,088,447 dollars in regular pay.