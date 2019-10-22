



(CBS13) — With another round of PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs looming Wednesday, a simple tip from a viral Facebook post may help save some food in your freezer.

Sheila Pulanco Russell shared the tip three years ago, recommending you freeze a cup of water, put a coin on top, and leave it in your freezer.

If the coin is still on top of the ice or in the middle of the cup after your power went out, the food in your freezer may still be okay to eat. But if the coin sank to the bottom of the cup, it’s time to throw out that food that defrosted.

READ ALSO: Power Outage Food Safety: What Food You Should Toss After An Outage

Of course, if you’re unsure if your food is safe to eat, it’s always best to throw it out.