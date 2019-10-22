



Authorities in Solano County are asking for the public’s help to locate two men accused of a smash-and-grab robbery from a tool shed.

On October 15 around 3:45 a.m, two men in a dark pick-up truck — possibly a newer model Ford F-250/350 crew cab, with side steps — were seen on video surveillance at a property located on the 4000 block of Abernathy Road in Fairfield, according to a Solano County Sheriff’s Department statement.

Video reportedly shows the driver backing the truck into a garage door of a storage shed on the property, knocking the garage door off its tracks and out of the suspects’ way. The suspects then go inside the shed where they’re seen moments leader taking the owner’s hand and power tools.

The driver is described as a Hispanic or white male adult in his mid-thirties, 5 feet 9 inches, 180 pounds, with light facial hair, a goatee, short black hair, wearing a light-colored shirt, and dark-colored long coat.

The passenger appeared to be a black male adult in his mid-thirties, 6 feet tall and 190 pounds, with black long dreadlocks and wearing a light-colored hooded construction jacket with

safety reflectors.

Anyone with information about eh suspects is asked to contact Deputy Santiago Ventura at SVentura@SolanoCounty.com or to call Solano Crime Stoppers at 707-644-STOP (707-644-7867).