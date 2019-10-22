SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A bicyclist has been injured after being hit by a vehicle on Sutterville Road.

Around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, a 12-year-old girl, was riding a bicycle in the area of Mead and Sutterville roads when she was struck, according to a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the driver, a 17-year-old boy, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. It doesn’t appear the driver was under the influence.

Sutterville Road was closed from South Land Park Drive to Freeport Boulevard as police investigated. The road is expected to reopen around noon.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY:

Sutterville Road is closed from S Land Park Dr and Freeport Blvd as @SacPolice investigate a veh vs. bicyclist collision. Traffic is impacted and the closure will remain in effect until approximately 12 p.m. pic.twitter.com/kTaUVMRBtX — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) October 22, 2019

