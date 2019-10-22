AUBURN (CBS13) – A vehicle crash in north Auburn has turned deadly.

The crash happened on Grass Valley Highway at New Airport Road around 5:30 a.m., according to CHP Ofc. Eric Morales. A white Nissan minivan was heading northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane, hitting a Ford pickup truck head-on.

The driver of the minivan was pronounced dead. The condition of the truck driver is unknown.

Traffic was blocked through the area but the road was expected to reopen in the 7 a.m. hour.

This is a developing story.