SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Richards Boulevard along Interstate 5 is closed after tanker truck carrying ethanol rolled over.

Around 10:04 a.m., the big rig tanker rolled over, causing a puncture in the tanker, which is carrying 7,500 gallons of ethanol. There is an active leak and fuel is said to be flowing down the embankment. Hazmat workers have responded to the scene, according to a Sacramento Fire Department spokesperson.

Richards Boulevard is closed in both directions. The southbound offramp to Richards Boulevard is also closed.

No injuries have been reported.