The formal announcement of the Sacramento getting an MLS team is happening today at 11:30 a.m. at The Bank, which is across the street from Golden 1 Center.

A fan fest will then follow in the evening at the Capitol Mall.

As a result of the downtown fan fest, a couple of roads will occur in the area:

Capitol Mall will be closed at 3rd street and 5th Street.

4th Street will be shut down from l Street to N Street.

Streets will be re-opened after the event.