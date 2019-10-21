FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Firefighters said a malfunctioning dryer caused a garage fire in Fairfield Monday morning.

The Fairfield Fire Department said firefighters responded to reports of a fire on the 1900 block of Manor Place around 9 a.m. Monday. Crews found a working garage fire that had extended into the living space.

Firefighters at the scene quickly extinguished the fire and later determined it was caused by the malfunction of the dryer.

The fire reportedly caused approximately $150,000 in damages and displaced four adults and a child. Many animals, including four dogs, three snakes, two birds, a rabbit, and a bearded lizard were also removed from the house.

The Red Cross was called to assist the residents.