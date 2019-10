Pumpkin Patch TurlockThey have the happiest pumpkins on earth! Tis the season for pumpkin patches! So today, we stop by the famous Pumpkin Patch in Turlock, with best selection of pumpkins in the Central Valley.

13 hours ago

Heartstoppers HauntReady for a really good scare? Angel Cardenas is! Heartstoppers Haunted House is ready and open for their 12th season of fright!!!

13 hours ago

"Frankenstein" ProductionFranklin High School Theater department teams up with composer Chris Goslow for a Halloween production of "Frankenstein," a play based on Mary Shelley's novel. Tina is finding out more about the performance!

14 hours ago

Trick Out Your TreatsAfter the trick-or-treaters are gone and the kids are in bed, there's a good chance that you'll have some leftover Halloween candy! Home mixologists, is using their candy and libation sophistication to show us how to pair iconic Halloween goodies with ghoulishly good drinks!

14 hours ago

SacTown Sundays at Oak Creek BMXJoin Oak Creek BMX for the fifth race in their SacTown Sundays Race Series happening in Roseville!

14 hours ago